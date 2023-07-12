Nepal PM's Wife, Sita Dahal, Passes Away

World

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s wife, Sita Dahal, has passed away on Wednesday. She was 69.

According to reports, the Nepal PM’s wife was taken to the International Hospital in Kathmandu after her oxygen levels decreased on Wednesday morning. 

“Ms. Sita Dahal, 69 yrs/female, known case of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-ll and Hypertension under (on/off) Domicillary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went to cardiac arrest at 8 am,” said the hospital in a statement. 

Attempts were made to resuscitate her, but she could not be revived and was declared dead at 8.33 am. 

Sita Dahal is survived by her husband and three children.

