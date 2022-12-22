Nepal SC Grants Release Of '70s French 'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj

Nepal Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who has spent over two decades in jail.

The French serial killer, also known as Serpent Killer or Bikini Killer, has been released on the grounds of old age. He has been in Nepali jail on the charge of murdering two American tourists.

The court also ordered the deportation of Sobhraj within 15 days of his release.

Earlier, the serial killer had demanded a 75 per cent waiver on his jail term.

He served 21 years in prison in India for poisoning a French tourist and killing an Israeli national, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Sobhraj was also awarded a 20-year jail term in 2014 after being found guilty of a second murder, of a Canadian tourist Laurent Carriere, who was killed in 1975.

The French serial killer was arrested in 2004 after he was first spotted in a Kathmandu casino.

(With inputs from ANI)