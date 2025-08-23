New York Bus Crash Kills 5, Includes Several Indian Tourists Onboard

A tragic accident on a New York highway claimed the lives of at least five people when a tourist bus returning from Niagara Falls crashed. The bus, carrying 54 passengers, included tourists from India.

In addition to Indian tourists, the bus was carrying passengers from China and the Philippines.

The accident occurred about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Buffalo as the tourist bus was returning to New York City after a visit to Niagara Falls. Authorities said the driver became distracted, causing the crash.

“It’s believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over-corrected, and ended up… over there,” AFP quoted New York State Police Commander Major Andre Ray as saying.

The bus carried 54 people at the time of the incident. Besides the five fatalities, no one else was reported to be in life-threatening condition, Ray told the media.

The bus had made a day trip to Niagara Falls, on the Canada–US border, and was returning to New York when the accident happened on a highway near Pembroke.

Police Dismiss Mechanical Failure as Cause

Authorities have ruled out mechanical failure, driver impairment, and intoxication as causes of the New York bus crash.

“Mechanical error, impairment, and intoxication have all been ruled out,” Major Andrew Ray told the media, noting that no charges have been filed.

Translators were dispatched to assist communication with the victims, while eight helicopters participated in the rescue operation, Margaret Ferrentino, president of Mercy Flight, a nonprofit air ambulance service, told the media.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team was coordinating with state police and local officials “who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved.”

Following the crash, blood and organ donation network Connect Life urged donors to come forward to help the victims.

“I’m heartbroken for all those we’ve lost and those injured, and my thoughts are with their families. Thank you to our brave first responders on the scene,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

