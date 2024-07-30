New Zealand Woman Jailed for Overfeeding 53 Kg Dog to Death

The incident came to light when police discovered Nuggi in 2021 at the woman's Auckland residence, where multiple dogs were found. Nuggi, who weighed approximately 54 kilograms (120 pounds) at the time, was handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for care. Despite losing 8.8 kilograms (19.6 pounds) or about 16.5% of his body weight in two months under SPCA's care, Nuggi succumbed to a liver hemorrhage. An autopsy also revealed additional health issues, including Cushing's disease and liver problems.