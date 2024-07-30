New Zealand Woman Jailed for Overfeeding 53 Kg Dog to Death

In a tragic case of animal neglect, a woman from New Zealand has been sentenced to two months in prison following the death of her severely obese dog, Nuggi. The dog, weighing 53 kilograms (118 pounds), was found nearly immobile due to extreme obesity, according to a report by Newsweek.
The incident came to light when police discovered Nuggi in 2021 at the woman's Auckland residence, where multiple dogs were found. Nuggi, who weighed approximately 54 kilograms (120 pounds) at the time, was handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for care. Despite losing 8.8 kilograms (19.6 pounds) or about 16.5% of his body weight in two months under SPCA's care, Nuggi succumbed to a liver hemorrhage. An autopsy also revealed additional health issues, including Cushing's disease and liver problems.
The owner pleaded guilty to charges of failing to meet the dog's medical, behavioral, and physical needs. The Manukau District Court in Auckland sentenced her to two months in jail and imposed a fine of $1,222 NZD ($720 USD). Additionally, she has been banned from owning dogs for one year.
The SPCA's statement highlighted the severity of Nuggi's condition. Veterinarians struggled to detect Nuggi's heartbeat due to his extreme weight and found numerous skin growths, especially on his elbows and tummy, along with enlarged claws and conjunctivitis.
SPCA Chief Todd Westwood described Nuggi as "drastically overfed" and "clearly" neglected. "Nuggi was one of the most obese animals we've ever come across," he said. "Sadly, we see animals on a daily basis that are underweight, starved, or malnourished, but it's equally heartbreaking to see a helpless animal that's been severely overfed."
According to the SPCA, Nuggi's diet consisted of around 10 pieces of chicken daily, along with dry food. When veterinarians took him away from his owner, Nuggi struggled to walk 10 meters to the car, pausing three times to catch his breath. The SPCA noted, "His legs could not support his huge body."
Westwood emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership, including providing an appropriate diet and daily exercise. "This is unacceptable," he said. "Nuggi was being drastically overfed, and instead of seeking help or amending the behavior, his owner continued to overfeed him until he could barely walk."