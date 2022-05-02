Nigeria: 8 Killed in Building Collapse

At least eight people have been killed after a three-story building collapsed on Sunday night in Nigeria's southwest Lagos state.

Ibrahim Farinloye, coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in the southwest region, told Xinhua that the building collapsed at about 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

So far, eight bodies have been found after conducting rescue operations. At least 23 people were rescued and are they are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An investigation has been launched to identify the reason that led to the incident.

Since 2005, at least 152 buildings have collapsed in Lagos, according to a South African university researcher.

