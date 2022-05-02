17 Kashmiri Youths Who Returned from Pak Killed in Recent Counter-Terror Ops

Seventeen Kashmiri youths, who returned from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir, were killed in recent counter-terror operations, sources in the security set up said.

Sources further informed that of the students who went to Pakistan for higher studies had received weapon training. These students had gone to Pakistan for higher studies and returned with terror training, they added.

According to the sources, at least 17 were trained by the terror outfits on the behest of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and became the part of the sleeper cells active in J&K, reported IANS.

A large number of Kashmiri youths have been going to Pakistan on the pretext of higher studies, meeting their relatives or even for marriage purposes since 2015, as per officials in the security agencies in J&K.

They further said that these youths were misguided by the anti-India elements and some of them were also trained by the ISI's handlers. As per the officials, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has already filed a charge sheet against one Hurriyat leader who facilitates admissions for Kashmiri youths in various medical colleges in Pakistan in lieu of money, the IANS report said.

Also Read: Guwahati Reels under Flood after Heavy Downpour

The officials also said that the money collected by offering admission in medical colleges, are being used to fund the terror activities in the valley. Explaining the modus-operandi, the officials further said that a strong lobby of the separatists groups in Kashmir arranges recommendation letters from Hurriyat leaders and also valid travel documents from Pakistan Embassy for these youths. The Pakistani Embassy also extends facilities to these students, they added. The students or people who visit Pakistan to meet their relatives, are provided all facilities during their stay once they agree to follow their instructions, the sources said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in a joint notice have urged the Indian students not to pursue higher degrees from Pakistan.

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in a joint notice have urged the Indian students not to pursue higher degrees from Pakistan.

Both UGC and AICTE have advised the students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education.

The Council and Commission has warned that any Indian national or overseas citizens of India who intends to take admission in Pakistan for higher studies will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India.

Also Read: Raijor Dal Leader Kamal Kumar Medhi Joins AAP Along with 5 Others