Nigeria: Over 100 Killed In Attacks By Armed Groups Amid Tensions

In a series of incidents involving armed violence, militants attacked multiple towns in central Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people. This marks another sorrowful event in an area troubled by enduring religious and ethnic conflicts, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Local authorities announced on Monday that the death toll from the recent assaults carried out by armed factions, commonly known as "bandits", has risen to 113, a significant jump from the initial government report of 16.
"Proactive measures will be taken by the government to curb ongoing attacks against innocent civilians," Al Jazeera quoted Gyang Bere, a spokesperson for Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, as saying.
The Plateau state is part of the culturally and religiously diverse Middle Belt in Nigeria. The region has experienced increased pressure due to climate change and the expansion of agriculture, leading to heightened tensions between Muslim herders and Christian farmers. This has resulted in a rise in inter-communal violence, leading to the loss of hundreds of lives in recent years.
Amnesty International condemned the Nigerian government for its failure to halt the recurring deadly assaults on rural areas of Plateau state following the recent attacks.
The area is still dealing with ongoing conflict in the northern and central regions, where armed factions are active, and there are accusations of government forces engaging in misconduct.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu recently directed a probe into a military drone attack that resulted in the deaths of 85 civilians who had assembled for a religious event. Tinubu expressed remorse for what he described as a bombing accident.
Kaduna Governor Uba Sani stated that civilians were accidentally killed by a drone intended for terrorists and bandits during the operation, reported Al Jazeera.