Nikki Haley Halts White House Campaign, Urges Trump to Court Moderate Voters

Republican former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has decided to suspend her White House campaign, announcing her decision on Wednesday.
While refraining from endorsing former president Donald Trump, she urged him to work towards gaining the support of moderates and independents who had previously backed her in the primary.
Speaking in a televised address from Charleston, South Carolina, Haley emphasized, "It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that."
Haley's campaign had been competing with Trump in a two-person race for the opportunity to challenge President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election. Despite winning only one state on "Super Tuesday," Haley failed to present a significant obstacle to Trump's nomination.
Prior to her tenure as ambassador to the United Nations, Haley had limited recognition outside of her home state of South Carolina. However, she used her prominent position at the UN to establish herself as a forthright conservative figure.
Presenting herself as the last contender standing between the "chaos" of Trump and the 2024 Republican White House nomination, Haley expressed appreciation for the widespread support she received across the nation.
She acknowledged the necessity of suspending her campaign, stating, "I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we've received from all across our great country. But the time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard -- I have done that. I have no regrets."