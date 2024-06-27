No College, No Degree - Assam Boy Builds 'texts.com', Earning $50 Million at 26

Since childhood, Kishan has been enthusiastic about developing innovative tech gadgets. His journey from Assam’s Dibrugarh to Silicon Valley is a testament to his dedication and talent. He self-taught himself the basic skills with help from the Internet.

Now residing in the USA, Kishan continues to develop and expand texts.com as the head of messaging. Eight months ago, texts.com joined forces with Automattic, as announced on Automattic's LinkedIn profile and reposted by Kishan.