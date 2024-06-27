No College, No Degree - Assam Boy Builds 'texts.com', Earning $50 Million at 26

It is no doubt that the young generation is achieving remarkable feats in the modern world through creative thinking, transforming their ideas into profitable business models. Young entrepreneurs are leading the way in technology and innovation, driving society into a fast-paced phase of growth and development.
One such budding entrepreneur is Kishan Bagaria, a 26-year-old from Assam in India making waves in America.
Bagaria's journey from Assam to becoming a notable entrepreneur in the United States is inspiring. After completing his basic schooling in Assam, Bagaria founded texts.com, an AI-driven message management platform. Texts.com integrates messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram into a single dashboard, enhancing accessibility and privacy for users.
According to a post by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Kishan developed the platform in 2020 and initially shared a prototype with friends. The platform quickly gained popularity through word of mouth, attracting the attention of industry giants. Among those impressed was Matt Mullenweg, the owner of WordPress and Tumblr, who acquired texts.com for $50 million. Mullenweg praised Kishan as a “generational tech genius.”
Bagaria's innovation has received backing from the founders of Vercel and Superhuman, as well as individuals affiliated with companies like Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Facebook, and Snap. Despite not attending expensive universities or studying professional courses in technology, Kishan's self-taught skills and passion for tech have driven his success.
Since childhood, Kishan has been enthusiastic about developing innovative tech gadgets. His journey from Assam’s Dibrugarh to Silicon Valley is a testament to his dedication and talent. He self-taught himself the basic skills with help from the Internet.
Now residing in the USA, Kishan continues to develop and expand texts.com as the head of messaging. Eight months ago, texts.com joined forces with Automattic, as announced on Automattic's LinkedIn profile and reposted by Kishan.
Kishan Bagaria's story is a powerful example of how passion, self-education, and innovation can lead to extraordinary achievements in the tech world.