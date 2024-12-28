No Immediate Plans for Sheikh Hasina's Extradition, Says Indian Govt Sources

Amid the student uprising in Bangladesh on August 5, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, initially taking shelter at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad before relocating to an undisclosed location in Delhi. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's interim government, led by Mohammad Yunus, has formally requested India to extradite Hasina, citing plans to prosecute her for alleged offences.

The interim government has not only arrested key leaders of the Awami League but also taken action against high-ranking officials perceived to have close ties with the party. Bangladesh’s leadership appears more focused on Sheikh Hasina's extradition and legal proceedings against her than on preparations for the country’s general elections.

Last week, Bangladesh issued a diplomatic note to the Indian government seeking Hasina's return. However, India has yet to respond to the request. According to official sources, India has no immediate plans to extradite Sheikh Hasina, despite mounting pressure from Bangladesh's interim administration.

India’s decision is complicated by geopolitical considerations and the absence of provisions for political leader extraditions in the bilateral treaty between the two countries. Analysts suggest India recognizes Sheikh Hasina’s strategic importance, especially given her tenure’s contribution to regional stability and countering extremism.

During Hasina's 15-year rule, Bangladesh witnessed significant crackdowns on extremist groups, including India’s banned organizations operating in the region. Border disputes were resolved peacefully, and bilateral trade and connectivity between the two nations improved substantially.

In contrast, Bangladesh under Khaleda Zia’s BNP was often described as a haven for extremists, posing challenges to regional security. With Sheikh Hasina's possible return to power in the future, India is cautious about making any hasty decisions that might impact its strategic interests.

While Bangladesh’s interim government continues to press India with diplomatic notes, its options remain limited. Political analysts believe India will maintain a wait-and-watch approach, monitoring the evolving political landscape in Bangladesh before making any significant decisions regarding Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.