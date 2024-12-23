Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Return From India In Diplomatic Note

Bangladesh's interim government said that it had sent a diplomatic note to India to send back deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka.

Advertisment

“We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying Bangladesh wants her back for the judicial process,” foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain told media in Dhaka on Monday.

Hasina, 77, has been in India in exile since Aug 5, when she fled the country amid the student-led protests that toppled her 16-year regime. Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants against Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

Earlier in the morning, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam apprised of sending a letter by his office to the foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier's extradition from India.

“We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway,” he told reporters in response to a query.

Alam said Hasina could be brought back to Dhaka under an extradition treaty between India and Banglades.

Also Read: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina’s Repatriation from India for Trial