No Reports of Any Indian Trapped in Turkey Earthquake, Confirms Envoy

Indian authorities have confirmed that there is no information about any Indians trapped in the massive earthquakes in Turkey.

Indian Ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul speaking on the issue said, “There are 3000 Indian people in Turkey. Not many are in earthquake-affected areas, many have moved out. We are in touch with them. We have no information just yet about any Indian trapped.”

"A field hospital has been set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province. Two C-17 aircraft brought medical team required to set up the hospital with 30 beds," Paul said.

The ambassador said that Turkey's situation is very dynamic. India, however, remains responsive towards the affected people's needs.

"Situation is very dynamic, every day we come across new requirements. As far as India is concerned, we remain responsive towards the needs of people here," the ambassador further said.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Turkish Army on Friday rescued an 8-year-old girl from earthquake-hit Turkey. The girl was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

The stench of death hung over Turkey's eastern city of Kahramanmaras -- the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. It is located in a remote region filled with people already displaced by war, reported France24.