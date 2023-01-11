'There Will be No Third World War' Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday appeared virtually at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony to say that "there will be no third World War" as the tide is changing in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

At Hollywood's 80th Golden Globe Awards, which was telecast live, Zelenskyy said "The first World War claimed millions of lives. The second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy."

"Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land" with the help of the free world, he said.

"It is now 2023; the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning," Zelenskyy said. "And it is already clear who will win," said the Ukrainian President.

At the beginning of his address Zelenskyy pointed out that the award show originated in 1943 when the World War II was nearing its end and it was clear who would win but there were still some battles to be fought.

"The awards were born at a special time. The second World War wasn't over yet, but the tide was turned all knew who would win. There were still battles and tears ahead. It was then when the Golden Globe Awards appeared to honor the best performers of 1943."

He thanked those who supported the freedom of Ukraine, saying "our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live, for the right to love" is unifying.

The audience cheered when President Zelenskyy announced his projected victory.

He concluded, "We will make it together with a whole, free world, and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day -- the day of our victory. Slava Ukraini."

Zelenskyy was introduced by actor-director Sean Penn, best known for his Academy Award-winning performances in 2003's "Mystic River" and 2008's "Milk." The "Gaslit" star met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv this past November to express his support for the war-torn country, where he had been filming a documentary for Vice Studios earlier in the year.