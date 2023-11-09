Nobel Laureate Dr. Yunus Appeals for Acquittal in Labour Law Violation Case

Despite Dr. Yunus' appeal, a High Court Division bench of Justice SM Quddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Noor Uddin rejected the plea on August 8, affirming the legality of the indictment. Dr. Yunus then sought relief from the Appellate Division, but on August 20, the apex court dismissed the leave-to-appeal petition, clearing the way for the case to proceed without any legal impediments.

As the legal battle unfolds, the spotlight remains on Dr. Yunus and his co-accused, awaiting the court's decision on their plea for acquittal.