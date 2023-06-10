World

Old Bomb Kills 27 People, Mostly Children, in Somalia

The explosion took place on a football field in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region.
In a tragic incident, at least 27 people including children were reportedly killed after the remnants of an old bomb exploded in Somalia, reported emerged on Saturday.

According to reports, the explosion took place on a football field in the Murale village in the Janaale area of Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region that killed 27 people, mostly children. In addition, 53 people also sustained injuries.

It has come to the fore that the children were playing with the mortar shell (bomb) when it exploded on them.

The Deputy District Commissioner of Qoryoley said, “This disaster happened today (Friday) near Qoryoley town. They were playing with a mortar shell that did not go off. It exploded on them. We request the government and aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area.”

Further details awaited

