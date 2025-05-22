Operation Sindoor: Indian MPs Reach UAE & Japan to Expose Pakistan-Backed Terrorism

With the aim of exposing Pakistan-backed terrorism and India’s fight against it vis-à-vis operation Sindoor, India has reached to the global leaders. As a part of the exercise, delegations of Indian parliamentarians have reached Japan and UAE today.

Advertisment

Indian all party delegations assert the right to self defence following Operation Sindoor. The delegation to Japan is led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha while Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is leading the delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shinde led a delegation that met Ahmed Mir Khoori, a member of the UAE Federal National Council at Abu Dhabi, conveying India's strong resolve to counter state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistan’s soil.

"We proudly shared India's decisive success with 'Operation Sindoor' and highlighted the ongoing terrorism threats emanating from Pakistan," Shinde said in a post on X.

In the Shinde-led delegation of MPs, Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), former diplomat Sujan R Chinoy, and India's ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, were present.

"We are taking a firm stand for global security and respect for international peace," Shinde commented.

The delegation led by Jha to Japan includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

India will send seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals, aiming to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terrorism.

A terror attack in Pahalgam claiming 26 lives sparked global concern and also led to growing tension between the two neighbouring countries.

India retaliated by precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. Pakistani response followed with attempts to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. India responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

Also Read: Could Leaks from MEA Have Undermined Operation Sindoor? Congress Alleges Backstabbing