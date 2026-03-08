Over 52,000 Indians Return Home Amid Israel–Iran Conflict

As tensions continue to escalate across West Asia, the Government of India has said it is closely monitoring the situation, particularly focusing on the safety and evacuation of Indian citizens who were stranded in the conflict-affected region.

In a late-night statement on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that more than 52,000 Indians have already returned to the country after several airports in the region partially reopened their airspace in recent days.

According to the ministry, the reopening of certain air routes has allowed both Indian and foreign airlines to resume commercial and special flights, helping thousands of passengers who had been stuck during the height of the crisis.

“Following the partial opening of airspace across the region in the last few days, Indian and foreign airlines are operating commercial flights, including non-scheduled services, to enable the return of Indian passengers who were in transit or on short-term visits in these countries,” the MEA said in its statement.

Officials said that over 52,000 Indians travelled back to the country between March 1 and March 7, with 32,107 passengers flying on Indian carriers. Authorities added that more flights are expected to operate in the coming days as airlines gradually expand their services.

The government has also urged Indians who are still in the region to remain cautious and strictly follow the instructions issued by local authorities as well as advisories released by Indian diplomatic missions.

Indian embassies and consulates across the region have already set up 24×7 helplines to assist citizens who may need help with travel arrangements or emergency support. The MEA said its missions are actively coordinating with local governments and airlines to ensure that stranded Indians are able to return safely.

Officials also advised Indian nationals currently staying in countries where commercial flight services remain unavailable to immediately contact the nearest Indian embassy or consulate for guidance on alternative travel options.

The government reiterated that the safety and welfare of Indians living or travelling abroad remains its top priority, and said it is maintaining constant communication with authorities in the region to provide assistance wherever required.

The developments come amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in West Asia. The conflict intensified after large-scale military strikes between Israel and Iran, drawing wider regional involvement. Military operations have also included attacks on Iranian facilities and retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli positions and United States military bases in the region.

The United States has been involved in military operations alongside Israel, raising concerns about the possibility of a wider regional confrontation. As missile and drone attacks continue across parts of the region, several countries temporarily closed their airspace earlier this month, disrupting international travel and leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports.

For India, the crisis has raised concerns due to the large number of Indian nationals living and working in West Asia, particularly in the Gulf countries. The region hosts millions of Indian expatriates, many of whom are employed in sectors such as construction, healthcare, hospitality and energy.

Officials said the government remains in constant contact with Indian missions across the Gulf and other parts of West Asia to monitor developments and provide assistance wherever necessary.

While commercial flights have now resumed in several locations, authorities have warned that the security situation in the region remains fragile and unpredictable. As a precaution, Indian missions continue to issue regular advisories asking citizens to remain vigilant and stay updated through official communication channels.

