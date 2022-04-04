Over 90 Migrants killed in Mediterranean Boat Accident, says UN

Around 100 migrants lost their lives in the Mediterranean waters after the boat carrying them from Libya got shipwrecked.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, "More than 90 people have died in another Mediterranean tragedy. Europe has proven its ability to host 4 million refugees from Ukraine generously and effectively. It must now urgently consider how to apply this to other refugees and migrants knocking, in distress, at its doors.”

The Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors without Borders aid group said on Twitter that the overcrowded boat carrying migrants left Libya "many days ago."

The aid group urged coordination centers in Rome and Malta to assign a safe place for surviving migrants.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in its annual report earlier this year that about 1,864 migrants died or disappeared in 2021 compared to 1,401 in 2020.

