Pabitra Margherita Hoists Tricolour with Indian Diaspora in New York

In his address to the Indian Community and Friends of India on this momentous occasion, Pabitra Margherita spoke about the spirit of democracy and respect for views being an integral part of India’s civilization and history. He underscored the remarkable journey of India's nation-building since 1947 and steadfast advancements in education, health, and livelihood in recent years.

The Union Minister also spoke about the deep bonds between India and the United States, two of the world's largest democracies and economies and relationships rooted in shared values, common aspirations, and a mutual commitment to freedom, democracy, and human dignity.