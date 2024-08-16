Pabitra Margherita Hoists Tricolour with Indian Diaspora in New York

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textile Pabitra Margherita on August 15 joined the flag-hoisting ceremony and celebration of Indian Independence Day at the Consulate General of India in New York.
The Consulate General of India in New York celebrated 78th Independence Day with the flag hosted by the Consulate General Shri Binaya S Pradhan, in the presence of members of Indian community in the USA. The celebration included a group dance performance and patriotic songs by the students of Indian classical music.
In his address to the Indian Community and Friends of India on this momentous occasion, Pabitra Margherita spoke about the spirit of democracy and respect for views being an integral part of India’s civilization and history. He underscored the remarkable journey of India's nation-building since 1947 and steadfast advancements in education, health, and livelihood in recent years.
The Union Minister also spoke about the deep bonds between India and the United States, two of the world's largest democracies and economies and relationships rooted in shared values, common aspirations, and a mutual commitment to freedom, democracy, and human dignity.
He further lauded the role of Indian diaspora in the United States which stands as a living bridge between the two nations. He complimented them as the ambassadors of Indian culture, values, and ethos in this land of opportunity and their contributions to American society - in fields such as academia and technology business, arts etc.
The Minister also attended a special flag-hoisting ceremony hosted by the Federation of Indian Associations at the vibrant location of Times Square in New York. He addressed and greeted hundreds of Indian community members who joined the celebration of the 78th Independence with great fervour and enthusiasm.