Pabitra Margherita Pays Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Mexico

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Mexico City.
Margherita was joined by the members of Gandhi Mandela Foundation, the Indian diaspora, and officials from the Indian Embassy for laying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the auspicious occasion.
The occasion was marked by a heartfelt rendition of the classic bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ performed by renowned Mexican singer Veronica Vertiz, adding a special touch to the tribute.
Taking to platform ‘X’, Pabitra Margherita wrote, “Paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Mexico City, a tribute to his enduring message of peace & non-violence. Moved by the beautiful rendition of Vaishnav Janto by a Mexican singer, reflecting the universal appeal of Gandhiji’s message.”