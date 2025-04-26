Pak Army Official’s Throat-Slitting Gesture at London Protest Sparks Outrage

A senior Pakistan Army official further escalated tensions by making a throat-slitting gesture towards hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, who were demonstrating against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Advertisment

Holding a poster of celebrated Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman , the senior Pakistan Army official mocked Indians protesting the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-backed terrorists on Tuesday, sparking outrage online, with many condemning the act as "sick," "disgusting," and a "stark reminder of the lack of civility among Pakistan’s military and diplomatic circles."

Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistani Army in 2019 after his jet crashed in a village and was released two days later.

Video clips of the Pakistani official's throat-slitting gesture went viral this morning, just days after the terror attack. Several social media users identified the official as Taimur Rahat, the Defence Attaché at the Pakistan High Commission.

Over 500 members of the Indian and Jewish communities gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London to protest against the brutal killings.

"We support India because we face the same enemy: Islamist radicalisation. What happened in Pahalgam reminded us of the Hamas attack on Israel," an Indo-Jewish protester, who was present at the protest site, told the media.

The attack sparked widespread condemnation worldwide, with survivors and eyewitnesses stating that the terrorists specifically targeted and killed Hindu male tourists.

Condemning the alleged act, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh cautioned Pakistan to "save your own necks first."

"What else can Pakistan even do?...An apocalypse is hovering over your head... Yet you are threatening to behead innocent people... Those who were threatening outside the embassy, you will be identified one by one. You will be held accountable in England, too. Be careful," he said to the media.