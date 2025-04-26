After Admitting Terror Ties, Pakistan Seeks 'Neutral Probe' in Pahalgam Attack

As global support for India grows in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, pressure is mounting on Pakistan. On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Islamabad’s willingness to participate in a “neutral, transparent, and credible” investigation into the attack, according to a report by Dawn.

Advertisment

Addressing the passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Shehbaz Sharif said, "Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent, and credible investigation."

Shehbaz Sharif further described Pakistan as the "world's frontline state against terrorism" and claimed that the country had "endured immense loss," citing over 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding USD 600 billion.

However, his remarks came just a day after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitted to his country’s history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations. In an interview with Sky News’ Yalda Hakim, a video of which went viral, Asif acknowledged that Pakistan had engaged in what he termed "dirty work" for the United States and the West during the Cold War and post-9/11 periods.

"We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that," Khwaja Asif admitted.

During the same interview, the Pakistani Defence Minister also issued a warning of an "all-out war" with India, further heightening regional tensions.

Following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has taken a series of strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These include the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals—with a 40-hour deadline for them to return—and a mutual reduction in diplomatic staff at High Commissions in both countries.

India has also decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty signed with Pakistan in 1960, marking a significant escalation in its response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation, assured that the terrorists responsible for the attack, along with their conspirators, would face consequences "beyond their imagination." He reaffirmed the government’s resolve, stating that the time has come to dismantle the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the "willpower of 140 crore Indians" would decisively crush the backbone of terror networks.

Also Read: "Been Doing This Dirty Work For Decades": Pakistan Defence Minister Admits Funding Terrorism