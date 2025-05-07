Pak Army Opens Fire Along LoC After ‘Operation Sindoor’; 3 Indian Civilians Killed

Tensions flared along the Line of Control (LoC) after the Indian Armed Forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’, striking terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In a retaliatory move, the Pakistani Army resorted to indiscriminate firing, leading to the death of three Indian civilians, Indian Army sources confirmed.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said, “Three innocent civilians lost their lives in targeted firing/shelling. The Indian Army has responded proportionately.”

According to reports, heavy artillery shelling is ongoing along several LoC sectors. Citing defence sources, news agency ANI reported that Pakistan has deployed artillery guns, prompting a strong retaliatory response from Indian forces.

Sources further indicated that the Pakistani side has suffered significant damage in the Indian retaliation. Referring to the broader context, the Indian government clarified that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a coordinated effort by the Army, Air Force, and Navy, aimed specifically at terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and PoJK, from where attacks against India are being planned and directed.

The situation along the LoC remains tense as both sides maintain high alert.

