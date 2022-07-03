Pakistan: 19 Dead, 12 Injured as Passenger Bus Falls Into Ravine

As many as 19 people were killed and 12 others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s south western Balochistan province.

According to reports, the driver lost control due to over-speeding amid rain near the Dana Sar area of the district and fell deep into the ravine, overturning multiple times.

Following the incident, the injured were shifted to local hospitals, police told reporters, adding that more deaths were possible as some of the injured were in critical condition.

Over 30 passengers were on the bus which was heading to Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta from the country's capital Islamabad.

Earlier in June, 22 people were killed and a child was injured after a passenger van plunged 100 feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah in Balochistan.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.