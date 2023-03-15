Pakistan: 2 Killed in IED Explosion in Balochistan

Two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in an explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to reports, the bomb blast incident occurred at Agha Sultan Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar city.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar confirmed the blast adding that a vehicle was targeted through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Meamwhile, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the bomb attack.

He said that the terrorists are subjecting innocent civilians to barbarism and the government will prevent any conspiracy to destabilise the province.

Earlier in January, as many as 17 people were killed and over 90 were injured after an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar.

The explosion took place at around 1.40 pm after the Zuhr prayers in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar. One side of the mosque collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, injuring dozens of people offering prayers.

According to a spokesperson of Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), the injured persons are being shifted to the medical facility.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off.