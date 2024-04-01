Pakistan: 8 Children Among 10 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents

The recent heavy rainfall in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resulted in tragic consequences, as reported by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday.
Over the past two days, ten people lost their lives, reports said. Among the deceased were eight children and two women, while the injured included nine children, two women, and a man.
According to PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shahzad, the casualties occurred due to various roof and house collapse incidents in several regions including Shangla, Bannu, Bajaur, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mansehra.
Furthermore, 27 houses were damaged in rain and hailstorm-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Relief operations are currently underway in the affected areas to assist those affected by the calamity.
In addition to human casualties, the rainfall also led to the loss of livestock, with 19 cattle perishing in flash flood incidents, as confirmed by Harban Tehsil chairman Asadullah Quraishi. Fifteen cattle pens were washed away due to the rain-triggered floods.
The severity of the situation was exacerbated by severe downpours accompanied by hailstorms on Saturday night, affecting various areas and causing additional damage to property and livestock. The affected regions include Mohmand, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Upper Dir, and Upper Kohistan's Harban locality.
The PDMA's brief report issued on Saturday night highlighted that three houses were fully damaged, while 24 others were partially damaged in the aforementioned areas. The ongoing rainfall has necessitated immediate relief efforts and emphasizes the importance of preparedness and response measures in such situations.