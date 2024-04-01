Pakistan: 8 Children Among 10 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents

Furthermore, 27 houses were damaged in rain and hailstorm-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Relief operations are currently underway in the affected areas to assist those affected by the calamity.

In addition to human casualties, the rainfall also led to the loss of livestock, with 19 cattle perishing in flash flood incidents, as confirmed by Harban Tehsil chairman Asadullah Quraishi. Fifteen cattle pens were washed away due to the rain-triggered floods.