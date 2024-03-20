Pakistan: Series Of Explosions, Gunfight Reported At Gwadar Port

A series of explosions took place after armed militants forcefully entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex in Pakistan, Dawn reported on Wednesday citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani.
Large numbers of police and security forces were rushed to the scene after reports of open firing at the port amid an intense gunfight. As of now, no casualties have been reported.
In the wake of the incident, the Majeed Brigade of the banned militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to a report by Dawn, Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist incidents in the last year, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan. This rise in violence occurred after the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.
In November, a group of militants launched an attack on two security force vehicles in Gwadar, resulting in the deaths of 14 Pakistan Army soldiers. The incident occurred as the military vehicles were traveling from Pasni to Ormara in the coastal district.
According to a security report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies last month, Pakistan witnessed 97 instances of militant attacks in February, which led to the death of 87 people and caused injuries to 118 others.
The report emphasized a notable increase in violence in Balochistan, contrasting with a decrease in violence in tribal districts and mainland KP.
According to sources cited by The Express Tribune, security forces successfully prevented an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex and eliminated all eight attackers.