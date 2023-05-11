Pakistan: 8 Killed, 290 Injured as Country Hurtles Towards Civil War

Nearly 1,900 protestors and supporters of Imran Khan were arrested with various government buildings, including police stations were destroyed in the conflict.

The violence erupted after an accountability court in Islamabad gave NAB custody of the former Pakistan PM for eight days in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case on Wednesday. Fawad Chaudhry, the senior vice president of the PTI, was detained hours after Asad Umar, the central secretary general, was taken into custody.

The administration had to dispatch the military in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to curb the deteriorating situation. The deployment took place after protestors broke into the corps commander's Lahore home and tore down a gate at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Foreign Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested by the Islamabad police and transferred to an unknown location.

"Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the Islamabad Police and transferred to an unknown location," the party tweeted on Thursday.

According to reports, Qureshi was taken into custody from the Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad after a failed attempt by the police on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan was arrested in a graft case, and presented before the accountability court at the Police Lines Headquarters. The accountability bureau will investigate the former premier at the Police Lines.

Qureshi is wanted by the police in cases of riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Before his arrest, Qureshi called upon PTI workers to keep up their struggle for true freedom in the country.