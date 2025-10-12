Clashes Erupt Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; Taliban Issues Stern Warning

Afghanistan's Taliban forces launched armed reprisals against Pakistani soldiers along the shared border on Saturday, accusing Islamabad of conducting air strikes on Afghan territory, senior officials from multiple provinces confirmed.

The tensions follow a series of explosions on Thursday, including two in Kabul and another in southeastern Afghanistan. The Taliban-run Defence Ministry subsequently blamed Pakistan, alleging a violation of Afghan sovereignty.

“In retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul, Taliban forces are engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani security forces in various areas along the border,” the Afghan military said in a statement.

Taliban Defence Ministry spokesperson Enayat Khowarazm told AFP that the operations, described as “successful,” concluded at midnight. He added a stern warning: “If the opposing side violates Afghanistan's territory again, our armed forces are ready to defend their territory and will respond firmly.”

Pakistan has not confirmed involvement in Thursday’s attacks but urged Kabul “to stop harbouring the Pakistani Taliban(TTP) on its soil.”

The TTP, which shares ideological ties with the Afghan Taliban and has received combat training in Afghanistan, is accused by Islamabad of killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers since 2021.

Officials from Afghanistan’s Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost, and Helmand provinces—all bordering Pakistan—confirmed ongoing clashes.

“This evening, Taliban forces began using weapons. We fired first light and then heavy artillery at four points along the border,” a senior Pakistani official in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province said.

“Pakistani forces responded with heavy fire and shot down three Afghan quadcopters suspected of carrying explosives. Intense fighting continues, but so far, no casualties have been reported.”

The rising border tensions have drawn regional concern. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on neighboring countries “to exercise restraint” amid the escalating clashes.

