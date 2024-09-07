Pakistan Army Chief Admits Involvement in 1999 Kargil War

In a historic admission, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir confirmed on Saturday the Pakistan Army's direct involvement in the 1999 Kargil War with India. This marks the first official acknowledgment by the Pakistani military of its role in the conflict, which had previously been denied.
The revelation came during a speech on Defence Day, a significant occasion in Pakistan’s military calendar. Until now, Pakistan had consistently maintained that its forces were not directly involved in the Kargil War, describing the infiltrators as "Kashmiri freedom fighters" or "mujahideen" and asserting that Pakistani troops were merely "actively patrolling" while "tribal leaders" occupied strategic positions. General Munir’s statement represents a notable shift from this official stance.
General Munir reflected on various military conflicts involving Pakistan, stating, “1948, 1965, 1971, or Kargil war between India and Pakistan, or Siachen, many have sacrificed themselves in them.” This acknowledgement comes nearly 25 years after the Kargil conflict, a period during which Pakistan's denial of its direct military role had been a source of international scrutiny and controversy.
The Kargil War, initiated by Pakistani troops and militants infiltrating Indian territory to capture strategic positions in the Kargil district, ended with a decisive victory for India. The conflict saw the withdrawal of Pakistani forces and drew widespread international criticism.
Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, commented on the development, noting, "It is well accepted that the Kargil misadventure did not help Pakistan and was Musharraf's folly, executed by him and a cabal of four generals. Nawaz Sharif has openly criticised it." Bisaria’s remarks reflect the long-held view among Indian officials that the Kargil operation was a significant miscalculation by the then-Pakistani military leadership.
While this is the first time the Pakistani military has publicly confirmed its involvement, former officials had previously admitted the role of regular Pakistani troops. Lt Gen (retd) Shahid Aziz, after his retirement, disclosed that the Kargil operation was orchestrated by a small group of senior generals, including Gen Pervez Musharraf, Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Mohammad Aziz, FCNA Commander Lt Gen Javed Hassan, and 10-Corps Commander Lt Gen Mahmud Ahmad.
The acknowledgment by General Munir also adds to the ongoing debate within Pakistan about the Kargil War. Nawaz Sharif, who was Pakistan’s Prime Minister during the conflict, has acknowledged the country’s role after leaving office, admitting that Pakistan breached the 1999 Lahore Declaration, which he had signed with Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This admission further complicates the legacy of the Kargil War and reflects the internal political and military complexities surrounding the issue.
Accounts such as Naseem Zehra’s book, based on interviews with Pakistani generals, have previously documented the military’s role in the Kargil conflict. General Munir's recent confirmation adds a crucial piece to the comprehensive understanding of the Kargil War and its impact on Indo-Pakistan relations and contemporary geopolitics.