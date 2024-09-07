Pakistan Army Chief Admits Involvement in 1999 Kargil War

The acknowledgment by General Munir also adds to the ongoing debate within Pakistan about the Kargil War. Nawaz Sharif, who was Pakistan’s Prime Minister during the conflict, has acknowledged the country’s role after leaving office, admitting that Pakistan breached the 1999 Lahore Declaration, which he had signed with Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This admission further complicates the legacy of the Kargil War and reflects the internal political and military complexities surrounding the issue.