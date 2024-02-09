Pakistan Elections: Amid Result Delay, PTI Alleges Mass Rigging

Imran Khan's party said that it has video evidence of rigging. It said that the people of Pakistan would not accept the "rigged elections".

"According to independent reports, PTI has won well over 150 National Assembly seats & is in a solid position to form government in Federal, Punjab & KP, with a clear majority. However, manipulation of the results in the late hours of the night is an utter disgrace & a brazen theft of the nation’s mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results," the party added.