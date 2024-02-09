Pakistan Elections: Amid Result Delay, PTI Alleges Mass Rigging

Amid the delay in declaring the results of the Pakistan Election, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has levelled serious allegations that the mandate of the people is being stolen, reports said on Friday.
As per sources, Imran Khan's party claimed that independent results showed a significant victory for PTI despite pre-election rigging and oppression.
PTI stated that votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on Form 45. Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates' polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority, the party said.
In a statement released on X, PTI stated, "Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day. Every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide. Form 45s are the primary source of election results at the lowest level."
"The votes for each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates' polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority. However, Returning Officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47, which is a summary of all the Forms 45 from each polling station," they said.
Imran Khan's party said that it has video evidence of rigging. It said that the people of Pakistan would not accept the "rigged elections".
"According to independent reports, PTI has won well over 150 National Assembly seats & is in a solid position to form government in Federal, Punjab & KP, with a clear majority. However, manipulation of the results in the late hours of the night is an utter disgrace & a brazen theft of the nation’s mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results," the party added.