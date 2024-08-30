Pakistan Formally Invites PM Modi For Upcoming SCO Meet

Pakistan has extended an official invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, set to take place in Islamabad this October, as reported by Geo News.
During a weekly press briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that Pakistan has invited all heads of government from SCO member states, including PM Modi, for the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting. The summit is scheduled for October 15-16 in Islamabad.
"Pakistan has extended invitations to all heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she stated.
Baloch also noted that Islamabad has already received some confirmations for the meeting. The confirmation of these invitations follows recent remarks by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who mentioned that Pakistan would invite PM Modi to the regional summit.
Earlier reports had suggested that PM Modi might not attend the summit, but the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had denied these claims.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, includes nine member states: India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. The organization was founded as a permanent intergovernmental body to foster cooperation across various sectors. Its origins trace back to the Shanghai Five mechanism.