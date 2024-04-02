Pakistan Gripped by Protests Over Abduction of Hindu Girl

Amid rising public outcry, members of the Hindu community and traders in Dera Murad Jamali took to the streets to protest the recent abduction of a young girl named Priya Kumari.
The demonstrators expressed frustration with the perceived incompetence of the Sindh government in locating and rescuing the girl, who was abducted just days ago from Sukkur city in Pakistan.
Brandishing placards, protesters vehemently condemned what they described as the frequent abduction of innocent children in Sindh and highlighted the worsening security situation for religious minorities. Led by prominent Hindu community figures Mukhi Manak Lal and Seth Tara Chand, the rally attracted participants from various sectors of society.
Key attendees included Taj Baloch, representing traders, Liaqat Ali Chakar from JI's youth wing, Mir Jan Mengal, president of the wholesale market, Molana Nawabuddin Domki, Khan Jan Bangulazi, and Harpal Das. The leaders called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take immediate and decisive action to secure the safe return of the girl and deliver justice to the minority community. They issued a stern warning of nationwide protests if their demands were not addressed.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) strongly condemned the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan and urged the incoming government to enact legislation ensuring equal rights for all communities. HRFP emphasized that various religious groups, including Christians, Hindus, Ahmadiyyas, Sikhs, and others, have been targeted in recent attacks.
President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), Naveed Walter highlighted that several alarming incidents have been reported in the short duration of the year, indicating the vulnerability of minorities. HRFP reiterated the need for legislation to uphold the vision and principles of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and ensure equal status for all citizens.