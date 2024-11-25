Internet Cut, Schools Shut as Mosque Survey Violence Kills 4 in Sambhal

Four people were killed, and several others, including police personnel, were injured in violent clashes on Sunday in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The mosque has been at the center of a legal dispute over claims that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

Chaos erupted Sunday morning as locals protested the survey, leading to violent clashes with police. Protesters set vehicles on fire, pelted stones at police, and triggered a forceful response that included tear gas and baton charges.

Approximately 20 police personnel were injured, including a constable who sustained critical head injuries. The District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, confirmed that two deaths were caused by bullet wounds from country-made pistols, while the cause of the third death awaits confirmation after a post-mortem.

In response to the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services in Sambhal for 24 hours and declared a holiday for all schools up to Class 12 on Monday. To maintain peace, entry to the district by outsiders, social organizations, or public representatives has been prohibited without prior approval until November 30.

The dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid stems from a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site, allegedly demolished by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1529. Following a local court’s directive, a survey was initiated last Tuesday but remained incomplete and was rescheduled for Sunday morning to avoid prayer times. Despite the violence, officials managed to complete the survey with videography and photography as per court instructions. The report is set to be submitted by November 29.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the state government’s handling of the situation, describing it as "biased and hasty." He blamed the BJP government for the violence and appealed for peace.

संभल, उत्तर प्रदेश में हालिया विवाद पर राज्य सरकार का पक्षपात और जल्दबाज़ी भरा रवैया बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हिंसा और फायरिंग में जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।



प्रशासन द्वारा बिना सभी पक्षों को सुने और असंवेदनशीलता से की गई कार्रवाई ने माहौल और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2024

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called on the Supreme Court to take immediate cognizance of the incident, accusing authorities of conspiring to incite tension. He demanded disciplinary action against those allegedly disrupting social harmony.

सर्वे के नाम पर तनाव फैलाने की साज़िश का ‘सर्वोच्च न्यायालय’ तुरंत संज्ञान ले और जो अपने साथ सामाजिक सद्भाव बिगाड़ने के उद्देश्य से नारेबाज़ों को ले गये, उनके ख़िलाफ़ शांति और सौहार्द बिगाड़ने का मुक़दमा दर्ज हो और उनके ख़िलाफ़ ‘बार एसोसिएशन’ भी अनुशासनात्मक और दंडात्मक कार्रवाई… pic.twitter.com/9Fj30K4aLm — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2024

The BJP defended the court-ordered survey, with party spokesperson Nalin Kohli emphasizing the importance of respecting judicial decisions and suggesting legal recourse for those dissatisfied with the order.

The survey has sparked debates over its implications. Supporters argue it is necessary to uncover historical truths, while critics claim it violates the sanctity of religious places under the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The Shahi Jama Masjid case is being handled by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain, who have represented the Hindu side in several high-profile disputes, including the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple case.

As tensions persist, authorities are investigating the violence and have detained 21 individuals, including three women. Officials have announced plans to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those involved.