Pakistan: Imran Khan's Wife Goes Missing Amid Crackdown on Protesters

In a shocking development, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has reportedly gone missing following the conclusion of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad. The protest, which called for the release of Khan, ended with a violent crackdown by security forces, escalating tensions in the capital.

Advertisment

During the protest's conclusion, PTI held a press conference with several key leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur. However, Bushra Bibi’s sudden absence raised concerns among party members and supporters, prompting social media inquiries about her whereabouts. PTI leader Maryam Wattu accused the authorities of kidnapping her, but other party members did not confirm this claim.

Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur, another prominent PTI leader, managed to evade capture. After a government crackdown on Tuesday night, both Gandapur and Bushra Bibi reportedly left the Blue Area of Islamabad. Despite attempts by protesters to stop them, the couple was later seen in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a known PTI stronghold, according to media reports.

PTI Calls Off Protest After Violent Clashes Leave At Least 6 Dead

In a separate development, PTI announced an end to its protest on Wednesday after a midnight security forces operation that left at least four people dead and over 50 injured. The PTI, however, claimed the toll was much higher, alleging that "hundreds" of its supporters were killed during clashes with security personnel.

The crackdown occurred in Islamabad’s high-security Red Zone, where protesters had breached barricades earlier in the day. Security forces responded with tear gas and live rounds, resulting in violent clashes that led to casualties on both sides, including four security personnel and two PTI supporters.

The operation was part of a broader crackdown on PTI supporters who had gathered in the capital to demand Imran Khan’s release. Despite the heavy security response, PTI vowed to continue its fight for Khan’s freedom, while also condemning the government's actions against peaceful protesters.