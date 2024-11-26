Pakistan Issues 'Shoot at Sight' Order as Imran Khan Supporters Riot

Pakistan witnesses violent protests where six people including four paramilitary personnel and two policemen have been killed, and over 100 security personnel injured today. The protest was led by supporters of Imran Khan, the jailed former Prime Minister of the country.

Advertisment

When the situation went out of administration’s control, army was deployed in the national capital of Islamabad and a ‘shoot at sight’ order has been passed, reported state run media.

The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s(PTI) have begun demanding the release of ex-PM Imran Khan. The protesters entered Islamabad on Monday defying efforts of stifling the nationwide demonstrations by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government. The escalation of violence came after the protesters entered Islamabad.

As per reporst, a vehicle rammed into Pakistan Rangers personnel killing four Rangers officials on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad late on Monday night. Five other Rangers personnel and several police officials too sustained severe injuries. About five KMs from this spot, a bunch of miscreants, equipped with weapons and ammunition, pelted stones on the Rangers personnel and carried out indiscriminate firing on the security personnel at Chungi No 26 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistani PM Sharif condemned the attack on rangers and police personnel by protesters under the guise of peaceful protests.

Imran Khan’s Arrest:

On 9th May 2023, Imran Khan was arrested on corruption charges at Islamabad High Court which led to wide spread protests across the country that led to killing of 12 of Khan’s supporters. He was released in bail.

He was sentenced to a three-year jail term on 5 August 2023 after he was found guilty of misusing his position to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during diplomatic visits abroad.

Later on 29th August Khan was granted bail. But he remained in jail in connection to the Lettergate diplomatic cipher, where he was accused of leaking state secrets and violating the Official Secrets Act. Again on 30th January 2024, a special court sentenced Khan to 10 years in prison. Again on 3rd February, 2024 a trial court sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment. They were found guilty of violating Islamic marriage law. Both the cases were overturned by the Islamabad High Court later.

Whenever Khan got a bail form the High court, he was arrested for another case and the cycle still continues. The supporters of his party PTI has rocked the capital city in demands of his release.