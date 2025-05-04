Pakistan Issues Nuclear Threat Amid Rising Tensions with India Over Pahalgam Attack

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following last month's Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia has openly warned India, stating that Islamabad will use the "full spectrum of power," including nuclear weapons, if India initiates an attack.

Advertisment

In an interview with RT, Pakistan's Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali claimed that leaked documents suggested India planned to strike specific areas of Pakistan, signalling that a conflict was "imminent."

❗️NUCLEAR warning from Pakistan to India



Diplomat says Islamabad could use NUKES in case of war with New Delhi



‘Pakistan will use full spectrum of power, BOTH conventional and nuclear’ — ambassador to Russia tells RT https://t.co/iTQWdWRQlZ pic.twitter.com/LcQXKbIjD0 — RT (@RT_com) May 3, 2025

He stated, "The frenzy in the Indian media and the irresponsible statements from that side have forced us to believe that certain areas of Pakistan are targeted, making us feel that conflict is imminent."

Jamali emphasised that Pakistan does not wish to engage in a debate over numerical strength with India, stating, "We will use the full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear." He further asserted that the armed forces, "backed by the people of Pakistan," would respond with "a full spectrum of power."

Pakistan has been concerned about Indian retaliation since Pakistan-backed terrorists targeted tourists in the Baisaran valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The valley is reachable only on foot or horseback.

Earlier, Pakistan minister Hanif Abbasi issued a stark warning to India, threatening nuclear retaliation and stating that Pakistan’s missile arsenal, comprising Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles, along with 130 nuclear warheads, exists solely for use against India. He further cautioned that any attempt by India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty would be met with a full-scale war.

In a late-night press conference on Wednesday, Pakistan minister Ataullah Tarar claimed that credible intelligence suggested India might launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. Tarar, whose X account is blocked in India, warned that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive response and held India responsible for any serious repercussions in the region.

His remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive granting the Indian armed forces "complete operational freedom" to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, according to government sources.

Earlier, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif informed the media that a military incursion by India appeared imminent. He stated that Pakistan was on high alert but would resort to nuclear weapons only if there was a "direct threat to our existence."

Also Read: BSF Detains Pakistani Ranger Attempting Infiltration at Rajasthan Border