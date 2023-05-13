Pakistan PM Gives 72 Hr Deadline to Arrest Those Involved in Vandalism

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of 72 hours to law enforcement authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers responsible for the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations.
Sharif gave the instructions while chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore. He further said that is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of citizens.
He expressed regret over the destruction of the Safe City Project during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure. Sharif said that he was told that CCTV cameras ranging from 40 to 60 per cent were found to be non-functional in the past five years.
Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and said, “I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties. All available resources including technological aid & intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts.”