Pakistan PM Gives 72 Hr Deadline to Arrest Those Involved in Vandalism

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and said, “I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties. All available resources including technological aid & intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts.”