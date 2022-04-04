Sri Lanka: 4 New Ministers Inducted to Cabinet

Sri Lankan President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday announced the names of four ministers to maintain legitimacy and stability of Parliament and other functions of the country until a full cabinet is appointed.

This comes after the mass resignation of 26 cabinet ministers in the country.

The President replaced his brother Basil Rajapaksa and named Ali Sabry, as previous Minister of Justice, as the new Finance Minister.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the Minister of Education and Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando was sworn in as the Minister of Highways.

Meanwhile, Professor GL Peiris was re-appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The four new ministers were sworn in before President Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa has invited all political parties in the country to accept ministerial portfolios and work together to find a solution to the national crisis.

On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers resigned en masse from their positions amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis.

Meanwhile, a 36-hour long curfew that was imposed on Sri Lanka on Saturday evening at 6 pm was lifted on Monday morning at 6 am but the country is still under a state of emergency.

On the other hand, people of Sri Lanka expressed uncertainty and demanded a new leader in the country amid the ongoing political instability and economic crisis in the country.

