Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Face No-Confidence Vote Today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face the no-confidence vote on Sunday in the National Assembly after weeks of political unrest in the country.

PM Khan has seemingly lost support in the lower house as well as the backing of the Pakistan army and is expected to be ousted, reported ANI.

Khan received a blow when his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its majority after major ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) took back its support. It announced that a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was in place and that it would support the no-trust vote.

However, Imran Khan, who was elected in 2018, is not bowing out quietly as he held a massive rally in Islamabad last Sunday. He also urged the country’s youth to stage “peaceful protests” against “foreign conspiracy” hatched against his government, a day before the vote.