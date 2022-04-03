Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Face No-Confidence Vote Today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face the no-confidence vote on Sunday in the National Assembly after weeks of political unrest in the country.
PM Khan has seemingly lost support in the lower house as well as the backing of the Pakistan army and is expected to be ousted, reported ANI.
Khan received a blow when his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its majority after major ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) took back its support. It announced that a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was in place and that it would support the no-trust vote.
However, Imran Khan, who was elected in 2018, is not bowing out quietly as he held a massive rally in Islamabad last Sunday. He also urged the country’s youth to stage “peaceful protests” against “foreign conspiracy” hatched against his government, a day before the vote.
Claiming that the opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them, the Pakistan PM said that he has “more than one plan” for the vote on the no-confidence motion against him.
Meanwhile, Tilak Devasher, an Indian author and a Pakistan expert tweeted, “Imran Khan still doesn't get it that his fate will be decided in the National Assembly on Sunday and not by inciting youth to come on the streets to protest. He is hoping for clashes and violence forcing the army to step in and wrap up the system rather than leave democratically.”
“By saying that he won't accept the results of the NCM, Imran Khan has confirmed that he doesn't believe in democracy or the constitutional process. Someone needs to tell him that it doesn't matter whether he accepts the results or not. If he is defeated he is ex-PM,” Devasher added.