Pakistan SC Rules PM Khan's Move To Block Vote As Invalid

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan could be removed from office as early as this weekend, after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that his move to block a no-confidence vote was unconstitutional.

PM Khan’s party on Sunday had refused to hold a no-confidence vote which would see him ousted, having lost support from political allies, reported BBC.

His government then dissolved the parliament and called a snap election. Outraged by it, the opposition launched an immediate appeal with the Supreme Court.

Khan responded to the SC ruling stating that he had called for a cabinet meeting and would address the nation on Friday evening.

He wrote on Twitter, “My message to the nation is that I have always fought for Pakistan and will continue to fight till the last ball.”

Khan claimed without any evidence that there was a conspiracy to oust him with his political opposition colluding with the United States as he had close relations with Russia and China. Washington has vehemently refuted his claim.

Notably, the deputy speaker of the parliament, a supporter of PM Khan, justified the decision to block the vote on the basis of ‘foreign interference’.