Pakistan: Section 144 Imposed in Lahore after Terror Threats

The caretaker government of Punjab province in Pakistan has imposed Section 144 in Lahore for seven days, citing terror threats amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest and rallies.

As per the notification, the caretaker government had imposed Section 144 in three areas of Lahore for the next seven days.

Section 144 prohibits all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregations in the areas.

The development came after Deputy Commissioner Lahore wrote a letter to the caretaker Punjab government to impose the section.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI Chief Imran Khan announced the Jail Bharo Tehreek schedule during his televised address to the people.

As per details, 200 PTI workers and a six-member group of former MNAs and MNAs will present themselves for arrest on a daily basis from February 22 till March 1st. If the party workers and members are not arrested they will sit in on that place.

On February 22, the PTI workers will fill the jails on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, workers from Peshawar will present themselves for arrest on February 23 while Rawalpindi workers on February 24, Multan and Gujranwala workers will fill the jails on February 25 and 26 respectively. While workers from Sargodha, Sahiwal and Faisalabad on February 27, 28 and March 1st.

Earlier, Khan said, "We will fill jails, they [authorities] will have no space left to hide."

Blaming the incumbent coalition government for its "political victimization" of his party leaders and allies, Khan claimed that the police entered the homes of PTI workers in Multan and were tasked with such threatening tactics.