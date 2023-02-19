TTP Warns of More Attacks Against Pak Police

The banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Saturday warned of more attacks in the country after storming the Karachi Police chief’s office.

The banned outfit in a statement said, “The policemen should stay away from war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue.”

“We want to warn the security agencies once again to stop martyring innocent prisoners in fake encounters otherwise the intensity of future attacks will be more severe,” it added.

The warning comes after hour-long combat on Friday between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies including Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh & Sindh Police at Karachi Police Office in Sharea Faisal.

At least four people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries following the attack.

Meanwhile, all three terrorists belonging to the banned outfit were killed.