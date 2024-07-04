Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist Commander in Bajaur District

In a significant development amidst heightened security concerns, Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized a prominent terrorist commander, Irfan Ullah alias Adnan, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media and public relations arm of the Pakistan Armed Forces, confirmed the operation in a statement released on Wednesday.
The operation, launched on July 3, 2024, targeted the reported presence of the high-profile terrorist, resulting in a fierce gunfight that led to his demise. According to ISPR, Irfan Ullah was involved in multiple terrorist activities, including attacks on security personnel, extortion, and targeted killings of civilians.
The statement highlighted that Irfan Ullah was a wanted criminal and had been evading law enforcement agencies for some time. Local residents of the area have shown appreciation for the security forces' swift action and expressed full support in efforts to eradicate terrorism from the region.
Earlier in the week, security forces had also successfully conducted two separate IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the elimination of nine other terrorists. The operations underscore Pakistan's ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security amidst challenges posed by militant elements.