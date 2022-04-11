Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to Launch Countrywide Protests on April 13

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will launch a countrywide protest on April 13 (Wednesday) against the removal of its government and the formation of the new administration. The protest will start from Peshawar.

Yesterday, supporters of PTI staged a protest in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion last night.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that, "Dubai, UAE Call was for Pakistan but Pakistanis across the globe standing up for #ImranKhan."

In Pakistan, PTI has taken out massive rallies in several cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the trust vote in the National Assembly in a late night vote after a high-octane drama on Saturday night.

Imran Khan was voted out of power as 174 members of the country's National Assembly went against him during the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party will take the final decision regarding the resignations of its members from the assemblies today.

