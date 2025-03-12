Pakistan Train Hijack: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Militants Killed

Pakistani security forces are engaged in a large-scale rescue operation after militants hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Sibi district on Tuesday. The separatist group, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw insurgents storm the train and take hundreds of passengers hostage.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 155 passengers have been rescued, while security forces have killed 27 militants during the ongoing operation, reports said. The rescued individuals, including women and children, have been transported to Mach, where a temporary hospital has been set up for medical assistance.

The BLA, which seeks independence for Balochistan, claimed it is still holding 214 hostages and alleged that it had killed 30 security personnel—figures yet to be confirmed by Pakistani authorities.

The attack occurred as the Jaffar Express, carrying 425 passengers in nine bogies, was passing through the Mashkaf tunnel near the mountainous regions of Gudalar and Piru Kunri. Militants bombed the railway track, forcing the train to stop before opening fire and taking hostages.

Pakistan's security forces have planned a "full-scale operation" today to rescue the remaining captives, officials said. A security official in the area told AFP that operations were delayed due to "challenges caused by the darkness of night."

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed late Tuesday that "more than 100 hostages" had been freed. Security sources detailed that the rescued individuals included "58 men, 31 women, and 15 children."

The BLA has threatened to execute ten Pakistani hostages in retaliation for drone strikes and artillery shelling carried out by security forces amid the ongoing hostage crisis in Balochistan’s Bolan district, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a statement to the media, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch denounced Pakistan’s military actions, calling them “irresponsible and foolish military aggression.” He claimed that the strikes directly targeted BLA-held positions near the hijacked Jaffar Express train.

The militant group further asserted that the attacks highlighted Pakistan’s “incapability of making serious decisions regarding a prisoner exchange” and accused the authorities of acting out of “war madness and stubbornness.”