Torrential Rains Batter Balochistan; Highway Shut, 6 Dead, Dozens Injured

Incessant rains have claimed six lives and left 25 others injured in various incidents across Balochistan, according to Geo News. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the N-70 highway, a crucial route connecting Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been closed to traffic due to severe weather conditions.
Heavy rains have triggered landslides in the Koh-e-Suleman mountain range in eastern Balochistan, stranding several vehicles at Dhana Sar. The PDMA has instructed traffic from Peshawar, Swat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi to halt at Dera Ismail Khan.
The Zhob-DI Khan Road has also been blocked due to rain-induced landslides in Zhob and Sherani. Local administrations in Zhob and Qilla Saifullah have been directed to stop the flow of traffic to ensure safety.
Rescue and relief operations are underway, with teams dispatched by the PDMA to assist stranded travelers. The PDMA has emphasized the urgency of these operations to mitigate the impact of the severe weather.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rain for several areas, including Islamabad, Murree, Guliat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Balakot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Swat. Areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan's Khuzdar, Awaran, and Lasbela are also expected to experience downpours.
This recent bout of heavy rainfall is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, in April, continuous heavy rains prompted the provincial government to declare a rain and flood emergency in Balochistan. These adverse weather conditions have previously resulted in significant loss of life and property damage across the province.
The PDMA and local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents and travelers to remain cautious and adhere to safety advisories during this period of extreme weather.