Pakistani Girl Among Indian Evacuees From Ukraine

A Pakistani student was among those rescued by Indian authorities on Tuesday from Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Pakistan’s Asma Shafique was rescued by Indian authorities and is now on the way to Western Ukraine for further evacuation; ANI reported citing sources, adding that she will soon be reunited with her family.

Expressing her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support, Shafique said, “I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us.”

“Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy,” she added.

Notably, this is not the first time that a foreign national was rescued by India as a Bangladeshi national was also evacuated earlier, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The ministry later informed that a Nepali national will also be on board in an Indian flight under Operation Ganga.