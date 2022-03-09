Flipkart Apologises For Insensitive Message On Women's Day

The incident caused uproar on social media with users calling out the company for its insensitive message suggesting that women belonged to kitchen.

A user tweeted: Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7— Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022

Another tweet read: Couldn't verify the source. But if it's genuine, @Flipkart needs to get called out.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8jy5YubWUG— Narjee Mausum Sharma (@naynsh9) March 8, 2022

Epic Failure on Women's Day by @Flipkart - reducing women to the kitchen and making it sound like a favor! https://t.co/dU99DtdXF0— AkankshaDureja (@AkankshaDureja) March 8, 2022, lashed out another.

Users also took to Twitter to complain about Flipkart’s services forcing the company to apologise for the mishap.