Flipkart Apologises For Insensitive Message On Women's Day

E-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday issued an apology for a Women’s Day message that was sent out by the company which was met with backlash from public.
Reaching out to its customer base via social media, it shared an image saying “We’re Sorry” with a caption that read, “We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier.”
In a major public relations disaster, the Indian e-commerce site had sent out messages on the occasion of International Women’s Day that offered kitchen appliances to women at discounted prices.
The text message read, “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs. 299”.
The incident caused uproar on social media with users calling out the company for its insensitive message suggesting that women belonged to kitchen.
A user tweeted: Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7— Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022
Another tweet read: Couldn't verify the source. But if it's genuine, @Flipkart needs to get called out.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8jy5YubWUG— Narjee Mausum Sharma (@naynsh9) March 8, 2022
Epic Failure on Women's Day by @Flipkart - reducing women to the kitchen and making it sound like a favor! https://t.co/dU99DtdXF0— AkankshaDureja (@AkankshaDureja) March 8, 2022, lashed out another.
Users also took to Twitter to complain about Flipkart’s services forcing the company to apologise for the mishap.