'Pakistan's act was cowardly, aimed at creating a communal hue,' says Vikram Misri

The Ministry of External Affairs has dismissed Pakistan's claim that the Indian Armed Forces are attacking Indian cities, calling it a "deranged fantasy" and an effort to spread false information about the current border situation.

Advertisment

"Instead of owning up to its actions, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claims that it is the Indian armed forces that is targeting its own cities like Amritsar and trying to blame Pakistan..."

They are well-versed in such actions as their history would show," foreign secretary Vikram Misri said during a press briefing on Friday.

"In addition, that we would attack our own cities, is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistanis can come up with," he added.

Misri also rejected Pakistan's claim that India targeted the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara with a drone attack, calling it an attempt to create communal tension in the country.

"Pakistan spread disinformation that India targeted the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack, which is yet another blatant lie... Pakistan is trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create a communal discord," he said.

The briefing followed Pakistan's drone and missile attacks on several cities in Jammu and Punjab on Thursday night, which were intercepted by the Indian Army. These actions were in response to Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan's actions were described as "escalatory," while the Ministry of External Affairs stated that India's response was "non-escalatory and measured."

"These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments. Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly... The official and blatantly farsical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery is another example of their duplicity and the new depths, they are plumbing to," Misri said.

Also Read: Indian Forces Show Considerable Restrain While Pakistan Violated Indian Airspace